Kyrie Irving 'accepting the fact' he'll likely stay with the Nets

A little more than two weeks into July, there has been no movement on the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempts to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Whatever the reason – whether L.A. is refusing to give up enough draft picks or it cannot agree with Brooklyn on the ancillary parts of a deal – the chances of Irving wearing the Purple and Gold this fall seem to be stagnating or even decreasing.

Of course, with just over two months of summer left, there is certainly always the chance a deal gets consummated before the start of training camp.

But according to a report, Irving is starting to realize he will likely remain with the Nets.

Via Lakers Daily:

“It seems that the disgruntled point guard is accepting the fact that he will ‘overwhelmingly likely’ still be a part of the Nets organization when the 2022-23 regular season starts, even though the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly continue to pursue a trade for him.”

Some may say this report, along with another recent one from the New York Post that said Irving has “every intention of playing for Brooklyn,” is simply posturing by the Nets organization in an attempt to gain leverage.

Until Irving gets sent to the Lakers or training camp starts with him in Brooklyn, just about everything should be taken with a grain of salt.