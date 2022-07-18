ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving 'accepting the fact' he'll likely stay with the Nets

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDuF4_0gjhmP5o00

A little more than two weeks into July, there has been no movement on the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempts to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Whatever the reason – whether L.A. is refusing to give up enough draft picks or it cannot agree with Brooklyn on the ancillary parts of a deal – the chances of Irving wearing the Purple and Gold this fall seem to be stagnating or even decreasing.

Of course, with just over two months of summer left, there is certainly always the chance a deal gets consummated before the start of training camp.

But according to a report, Irving is starting to realize he will likely remain with the Nets.

Via Lakers Daily:

“It seems that the disgruntled point guard is accepting the fact that he will ‘overwhelmingly likely’ still be a part of the Nets organization when the 2022-23 regular season starts, even though the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly continue to pursue a trade for him.”

Some may say this report, along with another recent one from the New York Post that said Irving has “every intention of playing for Brooklyn,” is simply posturing by the Nets organization in an attempt to gain leverage.

Until Irving gets sent to the Lakers or training camp starts with him in Brooklyn, just about everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Watch Wiseman's punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence

If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors' big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine. Wiseman had an incredible sequence in the Warriors’ 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards during their final summer league game in Las Vegas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Woj hints at big move to come for Lakers, even if it’s not for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been a strange one. After a lackluster season filled with injury troubles, the Lakers are looking to make a quick turnaround and return to a competitive level in the NBA. Plenty of trades involving Los Angeles have been tossed around, most notably for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. However, few clear details have been revealed about the Lakers’ plan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jamal Crawford Video Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Jamal Crawford can still play the game of basketball pretty well, despite being over 40. A video of Crawford playing in an adult league surfaced on social media on Monday night and it showed him still crossing other players up. He was also knocking down jumpers left and right throughout...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Wizards Trade Sends Kristaps Porzingis To Chicago

There was a time in NBA history when big men were not expected to shoot threes. Times, as they say, change quickly and drastically. Those that did use to be an exception. Older readers will recall Sam Perkins firing from deep, compounding coaches and fans alike. Slightly younger (but still old) readers may think of Mehmet Okur as one of the first big men they saw launching from range.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Paige finds new home overseas

Former UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige has signed the dotted line to play professionally in Spain. Paige, a UNC fan-favorite, played for the Heels from 2012-2016, with his performance in the 2016 National Championship game being his most memorable. Fans will never forget his attempted three in the last seconds of the game. After those four years at UNC,  Paige cemented his Tar Heel legacy and went on to play in five games for the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons in the NBA G-League before heading overseas. The 28-year-old has bounced around the oversea market playing most recently for the Orléans Loiret basketball club in France. Paige appeared in 27 games for the club averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on the season. Paige will be joining the Monbus Obradorio of the Liga Endesa league, finding a place in the second biggest basketball league in the world. Obradorio finished with an 12-22 record last season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Via Lakers Daily#Jakelfischer Lrb H T#Nbacentral#The New York Post
Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

He called it his "best" season as a professional basketball player but Andrew Wiggins has one regret. After becoming an NBA All-Star and winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves says he wishes he didn't get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors owner Joe Lacob calls out critics, drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant signing

The Golden State Warriors received a lot of stick when they decided to create the superteam of superteams when they brought in Kevin Durant as a free agent some six years ago. This was right smack in the middle of the Dubs dynasty, and the general sentiment was that the Warriors were ruining the landscape […] The post Warriors owner Joe Lacob calls out critics, drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Celtics sign Baynes, Ojeleye, Mickey; Humphries traded

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the team signed Australian big man Aron Baynes in free agency to a one-year deal worth $4.3 million in 2017. All of Australia — as he was sometimes called — quickly became an invaluable part of the Celtics front line, known for his excellent defense and verticality as much as his unexpectedly solid 3-point shooting with the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Big News Reported About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

Zagoria reports that the two superstars know that a trade from the Nets is not likely to happen. Zagoria: " Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “know” a trade is unlikely and have accepted the reality that they may not be dealt anytime soon "They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen,” a league source said, adding that “the Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that."
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy