ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

When Is Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel?

By Cody Mcintosh
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Diego Comic-Con is always a momentous occasion for fans of nerd culture everywhere. This year should be no different. The convention runs from July 21 to July 24, Thursday through Sunday this coming weekend. Perhaps one of the most exciting events scheduled in the lineup takes place in Hall H,...

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

HBO released a full-length trailer for House of the Dragon on Wednesday, giving fans their best idea yet as to what the Game of Thrones prequel has in store. The two-minute, 40-second clip lays out the conflict that will consume the first season and gives us our first glimpse of the new dragons that will soar through this epic. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Marvel Studios Reportedly Courting Steven Spielberg to Helm Reboot

There's no denying that the Fantastic Four is one of the most important superhero teams in all of geek culture and fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action take on Marvel's First Family. Over the years, there have been several live-action iterations of the F4 but it's safe to say that all of them failed to click with the audience.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Comic Con#San Diego Comic Con#Hall H
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Namor Series From Iron Man Writer

One of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters is getting a new solo series. Acclaimed Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell took to social media on Thursday to announce his upcoming series, Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores. In his post, Cantwell called the project a "very, very special thing" and will take readers into a future where the world is mostly flooded and Namor rules — though the Atlantean finds himself on what might be, for some, an unexpected mission.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four Leak Reveals John Krasinski Will Not Return as Reed Richards

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati was introduced to the MCU with John Krasinski playing the “smartest man alive”, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. After the film was released, fans are sure that the MCU had found its Mister Fantastic, but a new leak reveals another actor playing the Fantastic Four starring role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate SDCC Announcement After New Art Surfaces

We're officially a week away from San Diego Comic-Con, and the event is promising to bring a lot of surprises in the realm of geek culture. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of this year's convention is definitely the Marvel Studios panel, which is expected to outline some major reveals for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been speculating at length about what those reveals will be, and a newly-surfaced banner for the event definitely adds to the mystery. The banner, which you can check out below, shows art of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is clad in her iconic white costume from the comics. Given the recent reports indicating that The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will be helming the upcoming Captain America 4, fans have started to wonder if this banner confirms that some sort of announcement about the film will be presented during the SDCC panel.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Have a Surprise Superman Announcement at Comic-Con

According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New MCU Scoop Fuels Giancarlo Esposito's Casting as Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom

Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially greenlit a reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, three years after, there hasn't been an actual development about the reboot, including the next actors who would bring the heroes back to the MCU. Thankfully, Marvel Studios seemingly made progress by adding Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito as Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way

Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Lashana Lynch's Behind-the-Scenes Photos Get Reactions From The Marvel's Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris

Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next week. The MCU film featured some exciting cameos who made up the Illuminati, including Lashana Lynch. Lynch first appeared as Carol Danvers' best friend, Maria Rambeau, in Captain Marvel. Sadly, the character was killed offscreen in WandaVision, but Lynch played an alternate version of her in the new Doctor Strange. In Earth-838, Maria became Captain Marvel instead. This week, Lynch took to social media to show off some great behind-the-scenes photos. The post also caught the attention of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) who will soon be starring in The Marvels.
MOVIES
IGN

Jason Segel Rumored To Be Part of the MCU As the Thing From Fantastic Four

SDCC 2022 is right around the corner, and fans are excited to hear more about the future of the MCU with Phase 5 on the horizon. During the event, fans believe that Kevin Feige will arrive with news surrounding future projects such as Blade, Captain America 4, The Marvels and more. Along with that, they are also hoping to hear some bombshell information surrounding the long-awaited Fantastic Four adaptation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Key Art Revealed at Comic-Con

The last episodes of The Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con. As the AMC zombie drama heads into Part 3 of its 11th and final season, which airs this October on AMC and AMC+, the cast and creators will take the stage at Hall H to reveal the Walking Dead Season 11C trailer. But before TWD descends upon San Diego for the show's final Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22, key art from this year's in-person convention offers a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes. See the Season 11C key art below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy