ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

If you want light, try FLIGHT by Yuengling | GIVEAWAY

sarabozich.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter to win a FLIGHT by Yuengling Beach Chair. If a light, crisp flavor is everything you want in a warm-weather brew, you’ve got to try FLIGHT by Yuengling. The stats for Yuengling’s newest beer make for...

www.sarabozich.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $8 Bottle of White Our Wine Expert Is Buying All Summer Long — At Aldi

The idea that European wines are going to be more expensive than their domestic counterparts persists, but in my experience the opposite is often true. I’m more suspicious of, say, a wine from California that’s less than $10 than a similarly priced bottle from Europe. Inexpensive table wine has been a part of the culture in many European countries for centuries, so they’ve got it down!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

A New Seasonal Coffee Creamer Will Make Autumn Mornings Extra Cozy

If you're already dreaming of cooler autumn weather and drinking coffee under a blanket while the leaves fall outside, then we have something else for you to look forward to. Coffee mate announced its seasonal creamer flavors, and there's a sweet new addition on the list. Alongside classic Coffee mate...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Bacon Last?

Just like any food, bacon can quickly get spoiled if it is not stored properly. It must be discarded right away if it has passed its expiration date (indicated on the package). Many factors may determine bacon’s shelf life—the type, method of storage, and whether it has been opened or...
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

10 Foods You Should Never Store in the Freezer

We’re all about reducing food waste (and saving a few bucks in the process), which is why we’re happy we can rely on the freezer to preserve our excess food…well, most of it, at least. Unfortunately, some things simply aren’t made to survive freezing temperatures. Here, a list of ten foods you should never store in the freezer—’cause, you know, knowledge is power.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Calories#Food Drink#Beverages#Yuengling Beach Chair#Wilsbach Distributors
The Daily South

How Long Does Pasta Sauce Last in the Refrigerator After It's Opened?

Jarred pasta sauce is one of our favorite pantry staples to elevate dinner in a hurry, whether it's a weeknight-friendly chicken parmesan, Italian sandwich, or a hearty spaghetti casserole. While many recipes call for an entire jar, halving a recipe or whipping up a quick pasta dinner for two may leave you with some leftover sauce to use later in the week, but its shelf life may not be as long as you'd expect.
RECIPES
Popculture

Cookies Brand Recalls Multiple Products Over Presence of Plastic

Even more cookies are being pulled from store shelves in Canada. Just days after consumers were alerted to a recall of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on July 1 that Enjoy Life has recalled multiple bakery products, including cookies, due to the possible presence of plastic.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That's Garnished with Pasta Shells

On Wednesday, Velveeta released their own unique spin on a dirty martini — the "Veltini" — made with Velveeta-infused vodka. The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation. Select locations of the steakhouse chain will offer the martini for $15 during "golden hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. But the cheesy cocktail won't be around for too long — it's only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
CHICAGO, IL
thepioneerwoman.com

Eitan Bernath's Bourbon Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies Are Heavenly

Welcome to The Pioneer Woman Cookbook Club! This month, we're featuring Eitan Bernath, chef, social media star, culinary contributor for The Drew Barrymore Show, and cookbook author of Eitan Eats the World: New Comfort Classics to Cook Right Now. Read on to learn about his TikTok success, the creative ingredients that make his chocolate chunk cookie recipe rise above the rest, and the lesson he learned from Ree Drummond.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Why You Should Always Chill Your Cake Layers Before Frosting

There are myriad reasons to bake a cake. Baking a cake can be soothing and comforting. It can be fun and uplifting (and then you get to eat the delicious results). It can even be an act of service for a sick or grieving friend or family member. But if...
FOOD & DRINKS
HOLAUSA

How to assemble the perfect Spanish charcuterie board

Charcuterie boards are serving boards filled with delicious appetizer and snack type foods. They are visually so appealing, because of the beautiful way the food items are arranged and displayed on the board. They are quick and easy to put together, and no cooking required, unless you need...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Soften Cream Cheese Quickly

There are countless recipes that call for cream cheese softened or at room temperature. It's a small detail that can be easy to overlook and tempting to ignore, but the fact is doing so can ruin your final product. Whether you're following a cheesecake recipe or baking a batch of...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Chocolate Chunk Espresso Cookies [Vegan]

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 2 tablespoons solid refined coconut oil* -OR- 6 tablespoons vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 4 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening. 3/4 cup packed organic brown sugar. 1/2 cup granulated sugar**. 1/4 cup egg replacement. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy