What If John Krasinski directed Ryan Reynolds? Paramount will answer the question when If opens in theaters on May 24, 2024. Previously titled Imaginary Friends and dated for November 17, 2023, If is Krasinski's directorial follow-up to Paramount's horror hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Announced in 2019, THR described the fantasy comedy as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO