KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For just a few dollars you can make a personal hygiene kit for Charlotte area nonprofits to help the homeless. An estimated 22% of Cabarrus County residents are food insecure and one in five children go hungry. WCNC Charlotte is working with 1CAN, a nonprofit that serves those in need in Cabarrus County. The nonprofit has a totoal of 7 Blessing Boxes in Concord and Kannapolis. A Blessing Box is similar to a little free library, only it is filled with food and toiletry items. Those in need can take the items at no cost.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO