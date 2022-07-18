ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I make this ahead of time?

Food52
 4 days ago

Absolutely yes make the chicken stew beforehand and reheat when you want to serve. Like...

Food52

What kind of pan (dark metal, shiny metal, glass...)?

The header for the question has limited characters. So you want to make questions as concise as possible. What you have for the header is adequate because it contains the main thing you are requesting. The body of your post is where you can go into more specifics. I don't believe there is a character limit for the body of any question that you post.
Food52

Options for a different cheese

Cheddar taste goes well with tomato. But it won’t hold up like feta when warmed in the oven - it will just melt. Maybe, instead, dice the cheddar, too the soup with it, then melt under a grill or a torch.
Food52

How to Improvise a Cocktail, Rick Martinez Style

Whether he’s pairing coconut shrimp with a pineapple-habanero salsa or drizzling fried chicken with hot honey, Resident Rick Martinez is all about sweet heat—after all, that is the name of his show. In the latest episode, our host faces a somewhat daunting task: Using ingredients from the local market, Martinez must improvise three spicy summer drinks. To complicate things even further? He has to make them in the comfort of his sparsely equipped AirBnB—meaning no fancy barware or tools allowed.
Food52

Oatmeal Arancini

"Since 2018, I’ve been doing an annual oatmeal challenge called #28daysofoatmeal on Instagram each February, where for each day of the month I share a different way to serve up your daily oats (spoiler: oatmeal, if you like it savory, is a terrific vessel for your leftovers). This has resulted in cooking a lot of steel-cut oats, and these arancini came about from frequently having leftover oatmeal in the fridge and noting that it gels up when it cools in a similar way that leftover risotto does. I don’t often make oatmeal specifically for the arancini; it’s more often that the leftovers can be brilliantly put to use like this. Cooking the oats in half milk and half water roughly mimics the arancini style of combining the risotto with béchamel to create a creamier consistency in the grains. While you can take all kinds of liberties with your fillings, I focus on cheese here, because it’s so easy and plays to the subtle nuttiness of the oats. One note: You can’t make these with rolled or quick-cooking oats; it’s got to be the steel-cut ones." —This recipe has been excerpted from Snacks for Dinner: Small Bites, Full Plates, Can't Lose ©2022 by Lukas Volger by permission of Harper Wave. —LukasVolger.
Food52

Mofongo de Camarones (Shrimp Mofongo)

"This humble meal is today considered Puerto Rico’s unofficial national dish, and a family favorite for many. Growing up, mofongo was a dish reserved for special occasions and almost always served with “camarones a la criolla,” or Creole shrimp. My version takes my family’s recipe and incorporates a few tricks I’ve picked up along the way growing up in Brooklyn. ¡Buen provecho!" —César Ramón Pérez Medero.
