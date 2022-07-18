Can I make this ahead of time?

"Since 2018, I’ve been doing an annual oatmeal challenge called #28daysofoatmeal on Instagram each February, where for each day of the month I share a different way to serve up your daily oats (spoiler: oatmeal, if you like it savory, is a terrific vessel for your leftovers). This has resulted in cooking a lot of steel-cut oats, and these arancini came about from frequently having leftover oatmeal in the fridge and noting that it gels up when it cools in a similar way that leftover risotto does. I don’t often make oatmeal specifically for the arancini; it’s more often that the leftovers can be brilliantly put to use like this. Cooking the oats in half milk and half water roughly mimics the arancini style of combining the risotto with béchamel to create a creamier consistency in the grains. While you can take all kinds of liberties with your fillings, I focus on cheese here, because it’s so easy and plays to the subtle nuttiness of the oats. One note: You can’t make these with rolled or quick-cooking oats; it’s got to be the steel-cut ones." —This recipe has been excerpted from Snacks for Dinner: Small Bites, Full Plates, Can't Lose ©2022 by Lukas Volger by permission of Harper Wave. —LukasVolger.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO