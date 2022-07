Alabama football fans are somewhat interested in how hard the NCAA will punish Tennessee. For older fans who still rejoice in any adversity for the Vols, a strong punishment would be relished. Some younger fans who don’t consider the Vols a rival, have interest driven by questions of Jeremy Pruitt’s future and will he be so tarnished he can never coach for the Crimson Tide again.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 58 MINUTES AGO