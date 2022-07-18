ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China Demands U.S. Cancel Potential Arms Sale to Taiwan

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 275

Wayne Collis
4d ago

no we don't take commands from other countries for the United States of America and we take care of our allied's give all we can to Taiwan to protect him and will be there with them

Reply(57)
96
David Gillham
4d ago

The solution to this problem is simple. China to back off & promise to never invade Tiawan. Then Tiawan can save money & not have to buy weapons. China feel more secure with it's Island Neighbor not being heavily armed ..........But I guarantee that China won't back off. So I guess Tiawan will be buying weapons to defend themselves with.

Reply(15)
53
Kendall Self
4d ago

China needs to shut up and stop crying about stuff that they can NOT change and get over them selves. America will sell, give or trade with anyone they see fit to do so.America runs the big show for real. NOT China, NOT Russia, NOT any other nation . AMERICA is backed by the rest of the world. They know what side their bread is buttered on.

Reply(12)
43
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Us State Department#Hong Kong#Chinese#Pentagon#The U S State Department
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
960 The Ref

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy