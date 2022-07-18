ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Sullivan’s Island Golf Cart Parade

 2 days ago

On the morning of July 4, Sullivan’s Island held...

Greater Milwaukee Today

The top 5 dog friendly beaches in South Carolina. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer, and that means it’s about time for a beach trip. But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you. South...
PETS
live5news.com

Storms Causing Flooding Downtown!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather continues across the Lowcountry! Pop-up storms will continue to develop for the rest of the day with temperatures in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. It will be breezy at the beach resulting in the potential for a few rip currents to develop. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents today. Keep the kids close to shore and limit how far out in the ocean you go, especially if you’re an inexperienced swimmer. The coverage of afternoon storms will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday before going back down for the weekend. Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the 90s each day.
ENVIRONMENT
purewow.com

The 12 Best South Carolina Islands to Visit

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You’ve already been charmed by Charleston, maybe even made the trip to some of South Carolina’s best small towns like...
TRAVEL
blufftontoday.com

This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge opens to traffic

This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former U.S. congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
Sullivan's Island, SC
The Post and Courier

Some SC homeowners get a 'Sure' thing after their insurer exits the state

More than 14,000 coastal South Carolina homeowners whose insurer bailed out on them are probably breathing a sigh of relief. Jersey City, N.J.-based SageSure announced that it is transferring the property and casualty policies to partner Sure, replacing the financially weakened FedNat Insurance Co. FedNat announced last November a plan...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

CityWatch: From Southern Charm to Southern Gothic

Throughout our history, South Carolina has given the rest of the country much to discuss. From that April day in 1861 when we fired on federal troops at Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor and officially kicked off the Civil War, to that June day in 2009 when our governor went hiking on the Appalachian Trail and somehow ended up in Argentina, the Palmetto state has often gotten the nation’s attention.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Two anglers could have earned a spot in the South Carolina record books with their recent catch: a 13 1/2-foot hammerhead shark. Instead, they decided to release the creature, which likely weighed 1,000-plus pounds, Outcast Sportfishing Capt. Chip Michalove told USA Today. For reference, the largest hammerhead ever caught in the state weighed 588 pounds, while the world’s biggest was 1,280 pounds, the newspaper reported.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Typical summertime weather ahead this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summertime in the Lowcountry means sunny, hot and humid weather with pop-up daily storms. That is exactly what is on the docket for this week! Morning rain near the beaches will result in a cloudy start along the coast while inland areas heat up under morning sunshine. The best chance of rain will shift from coastal areas in the morning to inland spots in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing to 90 degrees with heat index values near 100°. While this week will provide us plenty of time to get in some sunshine, a couple storms will be possible each day through the weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
#Localevent#Local Life#Parade
live5news.com

Beaufort County crash injures 11, including 7 children

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon injured nearly a dozen people. Just after 4:30 p.m., Burton firefighters and EMS responded to a report of a crash on Trask Parkway near Roseida Road with someone trapped in a vehicle. Capt. Daniel Byrne said...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix Opens New Store in South Carolina's Lowcountry

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix opened its newest location in South Carolina’s Lowcountry this month. The 48,387-square-foot store, located at 33 Robert Smalls Parkway at in Beaufort, expands the grocer’s footprint in the Palmetto State. “We are very excited for the opening of our newest Publix location,” said Hannah Herring,...
LAKELAND, FL
islandeyenews.com

Letter To The Editor: #MeToo Sullivan’s Island

Our Town Administrator, Andy Benke, and Mayor, Pat O’Neil, based on a recent Post and Courier article, were complicit in allowing a work environment hostile enough for a high performing town employee to resign and then sue the town after their tepid response to her complaint. The Mayor should have fired the Comptroller/Deputy Town Administrator for behavior which violated an employee’s right to a safe workplace. Not to mention, the fact that harassment is illegal in the state of South Carolina if it is frequent and creates a hostile or offensive work environment. In this case, the harassment went on for over a year. My bet is we will never know the details because this will be settled quietly with confidentiality to protect the actions that have been taken. My hope is that the complainant ignores settlement offers and takes the town to court for us to fully understand the egregious disregard by the town of her rights and for her to get the satisfaction of being heard rather than to be silenced by a payoff. The bigger question is, why would the Town continue to sweep this under the rug and to employ someone who has demonstrated such poor judgment, acted in an openly lewd manner and was likely widely known inside Town Hall for over a year in the workplace?
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

SCDMV office in St. George temporarily closed

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its office in St. George will be closed until further notice. The agency made the announcement on its Twitter feed, citing staffing shortages. The post suggested residents in need of SCDMV services visit the Orangeburg or Ladson...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In South Carolina (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In South Carolina. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
LIFESTYLE
WLTX.com

South Carolina man wins lottery, cashes in just down the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You might call it a winning combination - a jackpot ticket purchased just down the road from where winners get their money. Fortunately for a Midlands man, he was just lucky enough to have that happen. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought the $10 scratch-off at the City Food Mart on North Main Street and scratched it off just outside.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Purple paint is the new sign for no trespassing in SC

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A recently-passed law now allows South Carolinians to mark parts of their property with purple paint in place of no trespassing signs. The markings must be painted to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than 100 yards apart and easily visible to anyone approaching the property.
POLITICS
abcnews4.com

Van Gogh immersive experience opening in the Lowcountry for 1st time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A little taste of art history is coming to the Lowcountry. Tuesday marks the first day of the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, opening its doors in the Charleston area for the first time. The exhibit has toured internationally and sold more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

UPDATE: Power for Berkeley Electric uses has been restored as of 5:10 p.m. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local electric companies are monitoring several power outages as storms move through the area Saturday afternoon. About 2,900 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston and Berkeley counties as of 4 p.m. Dominion Energy is […]
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...

