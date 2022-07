Shand Import LLC, an experienced importer of brands such as Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky and Black Bull Blended Malt Whisky, announces the launch of Shand Import Distribution in California. Based in Los Angeles, Shand has cultivated a catalog of rare and specialty boutique spirits, imported from around the world, and now available for distribution to retailers throughout the state of California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO