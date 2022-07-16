ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Aggie and 2022 first round NFL draft pick honored by hometown

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

Former Texas A&M Aggie OL, and the Houston Texans’ 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was honored in his hometown of Humble, Texas earlier this week. July 13, 2022 was officially named “ Kenyon Green Day .”

Green played his high school ball at Atascocita HS in Humble, TX, and it wasn’t too long after that he found himself one of the nation’s top interior OL prospects playing for Jimbo Fisher in College Station.

It’s safe to say that his hometown is extremely proud of their star athlete who will be representing Humble each Sunday Kenyon takes an NFL field. There’s no doubt the Houston Texans have gained some new fans excited to cheer on the new No. 59!

