Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Wabasha County

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Saturday evening. According to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave...

106.9 KROC

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition following NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fire damages mobile homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames damaged two trailers at a Rochester mobile home park Friday. Firefighters were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road just before 4:30 pm. One unit had caught fire and the flames spread to a nearby mobile home. The Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested at Rochester hotel on multiple felony warrants

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said the man tried to flee when they arrested him on warrants including drug and assault charges. Law Enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Baymont Inn on South Broadway around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They were there to arrest 34-year-old Randy Rocha on five felony warrants: 1st-degree controlled subtance crime, two counts of 2nd-degree controlled substance crime, one count of 3rd-degree controlled substance crime, and a 2nd-degree charge for assault with a dangerous weapon. .
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KIMT

Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling...
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigating after woman died at Cook Park

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating after a woman died at Cook Park Sunday. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man and woman were at the park together. The woman went went into the restroom, and after she didn't come back for awhile, the man went to check on her. He noticed she was not breathing, called 911, and administered CPR until first responders got there.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Woman, 39, found dead after possible overdose at Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old woman died of a possible overdose at a Rochester park. Police said the report was taken Sunday night after a woman never returned from a bathroom at Cook Park. “The male went into the restroom to check on her after...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Gas line hit near Peace Plaza in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gas line was hit Wednesday morning near Peace Plaza. A company was switching gas lines when it was hit, and crews from the Rochester Fire Department and Minnesota Energy responded. Gas in the area was turned off, and it is expected to be off for a...
ROCHESTER, MN
wwisradio.com

Medford Man Arrested on I-94 In Jackson County Charged With 7th OWI

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

