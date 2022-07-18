ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

VIDEO: Miami target OL Olaus Alinen at UA Next Future 50

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. -- Watch Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee offensive lineman Olaus Alinen at the UA Next Future 50 on Saturday. Alinen...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Alabama QB, ESPN analyst 'bullish' on Auburn in 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia—Don’t put Greg McElroy into the group that sees the Auburn football Tigers struggling in 2022. Returning some key players on both sides of the ball in Coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains, the former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst sees plenty to like about the Tigers as they look to rebound from last season’s 6-7 record.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

OL Payton Kirkland gearing up to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube page

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Bradenton, FL
247Sports

Nebraska DE Transfer Pheldarius Payne suffers Achilles Injury

According to Andy Bitter of TheAthletic, Nebraska Defensive Lineman Transfer Pheldarius Payne has suffered an Achilles injury. The injury was reported by Bitter, but spoken by Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry at the ACC Kickoff. Pry did not confirm whether or not the injury would rule out Payne for the season. The severity of the injury and the recovery window likely has forced Payne to miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the 2022 season.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu names final schools, sets announcement date

The Buckeyes have a commitment from defensive end Jason Moore who could play end or defensive tackle at Ohio State. But they are working to land other perimeter players for their 2023 recruiting class and one of the prospects they have on their list is Desmond Umeozulu from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers. Umeozulu made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 24-26 when so many other top Buckeye targets also made their Ohio State official visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Ol Olaus Alinen#Ua Next Future
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
247Sports

Alabama lands elite Georgia TE Martavious Collins

Alabama landed another commitment on Wednesday in four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins, the Rome (Ga.) product announced. The No. 8-ranked athlete and No. 36-ranked overall player in the class, per 247Sports, chose the Crimson Tide over a long list of suitors that included Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and a number of others.
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Four-star DE to announce decision on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu has set a decision date and the South Carolina Gamecocks are listed as one of his finalists. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 239-pound prospect from Upper Marlboro, Md. announced that his college decision would be revealed in a little more than a month. “I will be...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
247Sports

Tennessee picked to finish third in East in SEC preseason poll

The increased expectations for Tennessee heading into its second season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2022 were highlighted on Friday when the SEC released its preseason poll. On the day following the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC East behind projected division winner and defending national champion Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East last year, but exceeded expectations by finishing third with a 4-4 league record as part of a seven-win season in Heupel’s debut.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
353K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy