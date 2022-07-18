Ten-year-old girl drowns in St. Mary’s Co.

UPDATE 7/18/2022: Officials have confirmed they have found 10-year-old Genesi Sosa-Bonilla deceased. A 9-1-1 caller reported they saw the victim near a beach on the St. Mary’s River side of Camp Merryelande. The victim was positively identified by her family.

Sosa-Boniall went missing on Sunday when her, another child, and an adult were swimming. The three individuals were pulled further into the Potomac River by the current. One child and the adult were rescued. Numerous agencies searched all afternoon before suspending the search due to weather, then darkness. The U.S. Coast guard continue to search through the night. Officials began searching again this morning.

On July 17, 2022, at 1:05 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and various community members from the volunteer fire and rescue companies, responded to Camp Merryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point, for the report of swimmers in distress.

Preliminary investigation indicates two 10-year-old juveniles and an adult male were in the water when the current pulled them further out into the Potomac River. The adult made it to shore safely, and one of the two juveniles was rescued from the water by citizens nearby.

Today, the search continues for the second 10-year-old female, Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla. Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter, Charles County Fire Department Dive Team, the United States Coast Guard helicopters, and drones from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the scene and assisted in the search. Sheriff’s Office personnel and the Coast Guard remained on the scene throughout the night and continued the search.

A unified command post has been established at the scene, and the search for the missing child continues.