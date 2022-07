The French bistro-inspired Margaux at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is continuing the Women and Whiskey series this summer and fall, with the next event being held next week on July 21st. The classes are led by Maker’s Mark Diplomat Greta Harper, who will teach guests the best practices for drinking whiskey and share whiskey-centric cocktail recipes to impress your family and friends. Participants who are looking to make a night of the experience can make a dinner reservation at Margaux following the class.

