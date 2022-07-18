Special Illinois Caravan to Honor Civil War Veteran With Galena, Illinois stop
By Ken Peiffer
AM 1490 WDBQ
4 days ago
A very special Caravan will make its way across Illinois this weekend. It's called the Medal of Honor Highway 20 Caravan, and will start in East Dubuque, Illinois, and wind its way all the way to the Indiana border. The...
Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
It's not uncommon to see old newspaper boxes for sale online. With fewer print publications, people have discovered different uses for the large plastic/metal behemoths. Just last year, I refurbished one into a "Free Blockbuster," but that's a story for another time. Some retired newspaper boxes in the Dubuque area...
The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
The other day I zipped across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge and headed toward Hazel Green, Wisconsin. It had been some time since I'd been to the small village, but once I took the exit to Highway 11, I soon found myself on a familiar road. As a kid, I knew this...
Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a Theft at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/9/2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m. If you have information on the subjects or the vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
It was a full house in studio this morning as Caprice Jones, Executive Director of the Fountain of Youth Program in Dubuque, brought in several members of his non-profit's staff. The last time we saw Jones, he was with Jill Connors, the Economic Development Director for the City of Dubuque....
Good Italian restaurants provide solid, noteworthy food. It's the great ones that provide especially memorable food and, maybe just as important, make you feel like you're part of the familia. Vinny Vanucchi's 'Little Italy' in Galena does just that. Located in the 200 block on South Main Street, the "ristorante"...
We all know trees are great for us and the environment. They also add beauty to our neighborhoods. If the cost of buying a new tree has stopped you from buying one, here's your chance to get one for free!. The City of Dubuque Sustainability Office is partnering with Dubuque...
Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
One notable aspect of summers in the Tri-States is the strong sense of community pride and the celebrations that transpire. The list of events is extensive, from weekend festivals and street parties to county and community fairs. The Village of Elizabeth, Illinois, is hosting its 101st Community Fair on July...
This past Monday (July 18th), Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped by the studio to tease shows that will becoming to the venue starting in September. The upcoming season is the UD Heritage Center's 10th anniversary season. It's primed to be big. Robbins returned...
The time has just about come for Platteville's annual Hometown Festival Week. Set to commence on Saturday, July 16th and run through Sunday, July 24th, the festival turns 25-years-old this year, and the lineup of food, exhibits, and live music is absolutely jammed. The nine-day event is set to showcase...
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
He never really went away, but soon we'll likely be hearing and seeing a lot more of actor Tony Danza across the Hollywood media spectrum than we have in the 30 years since "Who's the Boss" went off the air. With a reboot in the works and his likely involvement in it, he'll soon be all over the place once again.
