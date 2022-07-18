ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Special Illinois Caravan to Honor Civil War Veteran With Galena, Illinois stop

By Ken Peiffer
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A very special Caravan will make its way across Illinois this weekend. It's called the Medal of Honor Highway 20 Caravan, and will start in East Dubuque, Illinois, and wind its way all the way to the Indiana border. The...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
MAQUOKETA, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Tapping into Galena Brewfest for a Fun and Worthy Community Cause

As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
GALENA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
East Dubuque, IL
Galena, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
East Dubuque, IL
Government
City
Galena, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Historic Hazel Green Home is Packed with Vintage Collectables [AUDIO]

The other day I zipped across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge and headed toward Hazel Green, Wisconsin. It had been some time since I'd been to the small village, but once I took the exit to Highway 11, I soon found myself on a familiar road. As a kid, I knew this...
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Here’s Your Chance to Play Police Detective in Dubuque

Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a Theft at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/9/2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m. If you have information on the subjects or the vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Civil War#Special Illinois Caravan#Vfw Post#The Color Guard#State#Fickbohm Hissem Post 193
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Fountain of Youth Program Changes Mindsets, Makes Lasting Impacts

It was a full house in studio this morning as Caprice Jones, Executive Director of the Fountain of Youth Program in Dubuque, brought in several members of his non-profit's staff. The last time we saw Jones, he was with Jill Connors, the Economic Development Director for the City of Dubuque....
AM 1490 WDBQ

Mouthwatering Italian Cuisine Lives in Galena

Good Italian restaurants provide solid, noteworthy food. It's the great ones that provide especially memorable food and, maybe just as important, make you feel like you're part of the familia. Vinny Vanucchi's 'Little Italy' in Galena does just that. Located in the 200 block on South Main Street, the "ristorante"...
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1490 WDBQ

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Area Chamber to Host Eggciting Political Breakfasts

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Village of Elizabeth Throws a Big Party at 101st Community Fair

One notable aspect of summers in the Tri-States is the strong sense of community pride and the celebrations that transpire. The list of events is extensive, from weekend festivals and street parties to county and community fairs. The Village of Elizabeth, Illinois, is hosting its 101st Community Fair on July...
AM 1490 WDBQ

Paddington, Dueling Pianos, and More Coming to UD’s Heritage Center

This past Monday (July 18th), Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped by the studio to tease shows that will becoming to the venue starting in September. The upcoming season is the UD Heritage Center's 10th anniversary season. It's primed to be big. Robbins returned...
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa College Welcomes Back Famous Bossy Alum For Fall Appearance

He never really went away, but soon we'll likely be hearing and seeing a lot more of actor Tony Danza across the Hollywood media spectrum than we have in the 30 years since "Who's the Boss" went off the air. With a reboot in the works and his likely involvement in it, he'll soon be all over the place once again.
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
883
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy