Fried chicken is perhaps one of the best comfort foods to exist, ranked right up there with burgers, bbq, and burritos. First of all, it’s fried. Second, it tastes good piping hot, room temp at a picnic, or leftover and straight out of the fridge. It’s got the perfect mix of textures so that every bite is utterly satisfying. And lucky us, since we live in SF, we can get the best of the best served in a ton of ways, including classic Southern-style, dry fried with Chinese spices, Korean-style, at a fancy restaurant, out of a bucket, and even at a gas station in the heart of the Mission.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO