Philadelphia, PA

James Harden, Sixers to face Nets in preseason matchup on Oct. 3

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers still have work to do as they prepare for the 2022-23 season, but the preseason schedule has begun to leak as James Harden prepares for his first full season in the City of Brotherly Love.

Harden, Joel Embiid and the Sixers will take on Harden’s former Brooklyn Nets team on Oct. 3 as part of the preseason schedule. The game will be played at the Barclays Center. It will be Harden’s first game in Brooklyn since the trade, and it will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Sixers and the Nets played once in Philadelphia after the trade was made.

Another big piece of the Harden trade, Ben Simmons, went to Brooklyn in that deal. It will be interesting to see if the former No. 1 pick will finally take the court as a member of the Nets. He did not play at all in the 2021-22 season, first due to the holdout with the Sixers and then a back issue while with Brooklyn.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

