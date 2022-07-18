ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named cheese curds as the best dish in Wisconsin . Here's what they had to say about it:

There's a reason people who live in Wisconsin are called cheeseheads. They love their dairy — and especially their cheese curds, made from cheese that’s been harvested before becoming fully aged. The result is a chewy, milky morsel that, when it's at its freshest, will squeak when you eat it because of the protein inside rubbing against your teeth.

So, where does one find the best cheese curds in Wisconsin ? The Old Fashioned in Madison.

