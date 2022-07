Betty Rickett Schouster, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born at Covington on November 14, 1936, a daughter of the late Louis and Evellyn Bell. Betty enjoyed fishing and bingo, but most of all her family. She was of the Christian Baptist faith.

VANCEBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO