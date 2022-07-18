ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme turns ice cream truck staples into doughnut treats

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLb4A_0gjgw6rv00

If you drive by a Krispy Kreme in the next few weeks, you may start hearing that nostalgic ice cream truck jingle in your head.

The North Carolina-based company announced it will be rolling out new doughnut flavors inspired by some ice cream truck staples in an effort to help get people through the hot days of summer.

Customers will be able to get their hands on Popsicle, Firecracker, Creamsicle and Vanilla King Cone inspired doughnuts for a limited time.

The new flavors will be available starting Monday, July 18 and last through August 7 at participating stores while supplies last.

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week

You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Staples#The Ice Cream Truck#Food Drink#Creamsicle
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman finds $300 and note in Coach purse she bought for $7 at thrift store: ‘Be a Martha’

A woman documented her experience finding $300 in inheritance money, and a note from the previous owner, inside of a Coach bag that she purchased at a thrift store for $6.99.Lynora, who goes by the username @marthainfused on TikTok, uploaded the now-viral video to the app over the weekend.In the clip, the TikToker began by telling viewers she couldn’t wait to show them what she found inside the purse she bought at the Salvation Army and showed the $6.99 price tag.Lynora then opened the bag to show the inside, which was slightly stained from use, while noting that she purchased...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Sonic Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers

As other fast food chains put a dent in customers' pockets amid rising costs of inflation, Sonic is looking to ease the burden of enjoying a delicious meal. The beloved fast food restaurant chain is helping customers save a few bucks by offering a free Cheeseburger with any in-app or online purchase, though the offer is only going on for a limited time.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Friday This Summer

There's always a lot going on in the summer. Having some routines can help you sleepwalk through the boring stuff so you've got the energy to focus on getting to the cabin or the beach. To that end, maybe you want to standardize your Friday lunch plans. Grubhub just announced...
PORTAGE, MI
TODAY.com

I tried 11 mayonnaises and one was clearly the condiment king

Frankly, I deserve a James Beard Award after tasting 11 mayonnaise varieties in one sitting. I’m not mayo-averse by any means, but the condiment is typically only as good as the food it is paired with. And when paired with a spoon (or slice of bread), it’s nothing to write home about … or is it?
FOOD & DRINKS
pethelpful.com

Man 'Orders a Cat' From Drive-Thru Window and People Can't Get Enough

Secret menus at coffee shops are getting wilder and wilder these days. There are unadvertised drink sizes, exclusive flavor combinations, and even ways to make your drink last longer. What @newsprojoe saw one customer get from a drive-thru window, though, has TikTok asking tons of questions. As the TikToker waits...
PETS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Well-Loved Menu Item Nationwide

Taco Bell has no off season. While its fast-food rivals slow down their new menu items during the summer months or limit them to season specific specials likes Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report Summer Strawberry Salad, Taco Bell seems to bring out new ideas every few weeks.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Adds Something McDonald's Made Famous

Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report KFC is making some changes to revamp, innovate, and modernize its legacy as an iconic fast-food chicken restaurant. The granddaddy of all chicken restaurant chains has faced stiff competition across the fast-food industry in recent years for menu items featuring everything chicken.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert. Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!. 16 Handles. Rewards members will receive 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

