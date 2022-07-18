ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6nGd_0gjgvTsM00
(Credit: Brand Storm Inc. via FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk6V_0gjgvTsM00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

What do AC repairmen say is the ideal temperature for homes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 100-degree weather outside your air conditioner is likely running constantly in your home. Every home differs in the ideal temperature that provides comfort, but having the temperature too high or too low can cause all sorts of issues. You might ask, ‘why would I turn up the temperature in my home […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
KOLR10 News

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The Branson Duck Boat tragedy: four years later

BRANSON, Mo. — Four years ago today, over a dozen people died when a Branson tour boat sank on Table Rock Lake. Here’s a look back at what happened and what answers we’re still waiting for. Seventeen people died on July 19, 2018, when a Branson Ride...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
KOLR10 News

Where refugees in Missouri are arriving from

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Missouri using data from the Refugee Processing Center. “Give me your tired, your poor / your huddled masses yearning to be free …” Such were the words of Emma Lazarus, written in 1883 and enshrined in American history in 1930, in the form of a bronze plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The implication of these words still evokes a sense of national pride and identity, even if their intended target—refugees—has become an unfortunately politicized group in recent history.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

AC units working hard to keep up during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Air conditioner units continue to give out in the extreme heat conditions. Heating and cooling companies across the Ozarks are working to keep up. Brett Callahan with Callahan Heating and Cooling said his phone is constantly ringing. “In this extreme heat a lot of the units in the area are not going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
KOLR10 News

Cave keeps people cool while enjoying summer activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are on the hunt for fun summer activities while still remaining cool. A local attraction, Fantastic Caverns, is seeing crowds of people come in for a specific reason. Inside the cave, it’s a constant 60 degrees Fahrenheit.  “The lake is always a great destination,” said Employee Hubert Heck. “Going on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pulaski County man gets 14 years for manslaughter

DIXON, Mo. — Ronald Rollins, a Pulaski County man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman with his car, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Wednesday. Rollins is getting 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and four years for driving with a suspended license. Deanna Groves was mowing her lawn when Rollins’ vehicle crossed the […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thieving skaters striking Hammons Field, police ask for ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance with identifying four people suspected of numerous burglaries at Hammons Field. Security footage recorded four people on multiple nights skateboarding around Hammons Field, damaging property, and stealing from the facility. According to information sent out by the police, the burglaries have ended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hot temperatures put strain on farmers and livestock

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — The record breaking heat is making it hard even for the toughest farmers and their livestock. “You try to do most of your physical labor in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooled off a little bit,” Matthew Hancock said. He runs Heritage Farm & Dairy with his […]
BOIS D'ARC, MO
KOLR10 News

Man involved in death of Evangel student pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the two people involved in the shooting of an Evangel student in 2020 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a plea agreement Friday (7/22/22). Angelito Silva faces up to two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to his role in the death of 19-year-old Tyree Crenshaw.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri movie theatre bomb threat suspect is an employee

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Around 100 people were evacuated from the AMC Showplace in Farmington after bomb threat was called into the movie theatre. Now, Brenda Nevels, a movie theatre employee, faces felony charges of making a “terrorist threat.”. Police were called to investigate the bomb threat on July...
KOLR10 News

Springfield bank robbery suspect arrested after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A standoff between a bank robbery suspect and officers with the Springfield Police Department took place Wednesday, July 20. The standoff began after the suspect left the scene of a robbery at the Bank of America on W. Kearney Street and a witness saw him at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on W High Street and called 911, according to SPD.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy