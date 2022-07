Vernetha Pauline Moerbe, 89, of Thorndale, passed away on Wednesday July 13, 2022. Vernetha was born in Comal County Texas on Feb. 21, 1933, to Emil and Pauline Ludwig Brandt. She married Wilburn Moerbe on Nov. 11, 1972; they were married for 24 years, after having been engaged for 12 or...