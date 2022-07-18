A Family's Log Sunk During Disney World’s Splash Mountain Ride & Things Almost Got Ugly (VIDEO)

Disney World's Splash Mountain made headlines this week when a family's log vehicle sunk in the middle of the ride.

Fans were shocked by a video recorded by park guest Ted Klein and shared in the private Annual Passholders – Walt Disney World Facebook Group, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

In the post's caption, Klein explains, "So, this just happened on Splash Mountain. They went down the big drop with their boat halfway sunk, and they were trying to get someone's attention before they started going up. This is at the very end of the ride. They were lucky that they only got wet."

In the video, two adults aid younger guests in hopping off the sunken log vehicle onto a nearby platform toward the end of the ride, right before the 50-foot drop plunges into a water pool.

This is the third time an incident like this has occurred in nearly two years, states WDW News Today.

In one TikTok shared this spring, guests can be seen off-boarding a waterlogged Splash Mountain vehicle while Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie Titanic plays.

Please stay seated, friends #disneyworld #splashmountain #disneyworldorlando

The third incident occurred in August 2020, according to this viral video posted by user @skyelaringrsoll on Twitter.

\u201cso we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should\u2019ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay????\u201d — sky (@sky) 1596426838

Both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland's version of Splash Mountain are scheduled to be shut down and completely renovated.

The ride has received backlash for the racially insensitive theme of the Jim Crow-era film it is based on, Song of the South.

Disney announced in June that Splash Mountain would be transformed into "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," a new ride based on The Princess and the Frog, an animated classic that features a Black Disney princess.

Disney World has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.