A Family's Log Sunk During Disney World’s Splash Mountain Ride & Things Almost Got Ugly (VIDEO)

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
Disney World's Splash Mountain made headlines this week when a family's log vehicle sunk in the middle of the ride.

Fans were shocked by a video recorded by park guest Ted Klein and shared in the private Annual Passholders – Walt Disney World Facebook Group, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

In the post's caption, Klein explains, "So, this just happened on Splash Mountain. They went down the big drop with their boat halfway sunk, and they were trying to get someone's attention before they started going up. This is at the very end of the ride. They were lucky that they only got wet."

In the video, two adults aid younger guests in hopping off the sunken log vehicle onto a nearby platform toward the end of the ride, right before the 50-foot drop plunges into a water pool.

This is the third time an incident like this has occurred in nearly two years, states WDW News Today.

In one TikTok shared this spring, guests can be seen off-boarding a waterlogged Splash Mountain vehicle while Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie Titanic plays.

The third incident occurred in August 2020, according to this viral video posted by user @skyelaringrsoll on Twitter.

\u201cso we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should\u2019ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay????\u201d

Both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland's version of Splash Mountain are scheduled to be shut down and completely renovated.

The ride has received backlash for the racially insensitive theme of the Jim Crow-era film it is based on, Song of the South.

Disney announced in June that Splash Mountain would be transformed into "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," a new ride based on The Princess and the Frog, an animated classic that features a Black Disney princess.

Disney World has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
TRAVEL
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
TRAVEL
Narcity USA

