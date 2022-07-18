Jennifer Lopez Flashes Wedding Ring from Ben Affleck in New Pic

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her new bling!

The star, who married Ben Affleck over the weekend, took to Instagram to show off her wedding ring.

Lopez is beaming in the pic as she lies in bed, holding up her phone to reveal a band on her left finger.

J.Lo wrote, “Sadie!” adding, #iykyk. The singer was referring to lyrics from the “Funny Girl” song “Sadie, Sadie,” which includes the line, “I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady.”

Lopez then directed fans to On The J.Lo newsletter for more “deets” about her big day.

In the latest edition of On the J.Lo, Jennifer confirmed, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote, referencing their 2002-2004 engagement.

Explaining why they eloped, and tossing in an endorsement of same-sex marriage, she wrote, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Turns out the reason the nuptials were so hush-hush is they did it late at night! "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

As for what the bride wore: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

"When love is real," J.Lo continued, waxing philosophical, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Then, to cap things off, Lopez signed the note, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously ended an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports that, according to court records, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck obtained a Clark County, Nevada, marriage license on Saturday.

The marriage news comes after the couple had been spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills, where they are rumored to have plunked down $60M for an estate previously owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.