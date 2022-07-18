ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Flashes Wedding Ring from Ben Affleck in New Pic

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbDVI_0gjgnY0J00

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her new bling!

The star, who married Ben Affleck over the weekend, took to Instagram to show off her wedding ring.

Lopez is beaming in the pic as she lies in bed, holding up her phone to reveal a band on her left finger.

J.Lo wrote, “Sadie!” adding, #iykyk. The singer was referring to lyrics from the “Funny Girl” song “Sadie, Sadie,” which includes the line, “I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady.”

Lopez then directed fans to On The J.Lo newsletter for more “deets” about her big day.

In the latest edition of On the J.Lo, Jennifer confirmed, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote, referencing their 2002-2004 engagement.

Explaining why they eloped, and tossing in an endorsement of same-sex marriage, she wrote, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Turns out the reason the nuptials were so hush-hush is they did it late at night! "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

As for what the bride wore: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

"When love is real," J.Lo continued, waxing philosophical, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Then, to cap things off, Lopez signed the note, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously ended an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports that, according to court records, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck obtained a Clark County, Nevada, marriage license on Saturday.

The marriage news comes after the couple had been spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills, where they are rumored to have plunked down $60M for an estate previously owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Elvis
Person
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Can't Get Over The Backless Black Halter Dress Jennifer Lopez Just Wore To Visit Ben Affleck On Set—Wow!

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the set of fiance Ben Affleck‘s latest film in Los Angeles wearing a stunning, flowy black halter dress last week, and we’re still not over it. The Marry Me star, 52, showed her support for Affleck’s latest project (an untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan co-written with Matt Damon) and was snapped by paparazzi in a plunging, long black dress with a pleated skirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriage License#The Funny Girl
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands on Parisian Date Night

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their honeymoon in Paris after surprising everyone by saying "I do" over the weekend. The two were spotted enjoying a date night yesterday in the French city, accompanied by their children. The blended family was pictured leaving a restaurant looking happy. Lopez...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Declared Her Name Would Be ‘Jennifer Affleck’ In 2004 Before Legal Change: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is now legally Jennifer Affleck! The singer and actress, 52, took the name of her new husband Ben Affleck per a Nevada marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 — and the new surname is exactly what she planned to do in 2003 during their initial engagement. Jennifer made the comment during an hour-long special she filmed with Ben at their rental home in the Deep Cove neighborhood of Vancouver to former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy