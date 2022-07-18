ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Best Hibachi Restaurants in Acadiana, as Voted on By You

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
Jude Walker

I do love me some good hibachi. It might be my family's favorite thing to eat when we dine out, especially when "the show" part of the meal is just as good as the food.

Now, if you do enjoy hibachi, chances are you have one or two go-to favorite restaurants that are just a cut above the others.

To help those who either need a little encouragement to try something new (if they aren't hibachi fans) or to assist those of us who don't get out of our comfort zone to try something new, we decided to poll our listeners on social media and get their input.

We simply asked about your go-to hibachi restaurant in Acadiana.

From that, we tallied the votes and put together the following list of the top 5 vote-getters. (But, boy was it a close race!)

Take a look at our list and feel free to let us know if our listeners blatantly left off a gem.

