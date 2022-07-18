ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiming to help small businesses, Maine will merge public health insurance markets

By Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government has approved Maine’s plan to improve health insurance for small businesses through a change in the way the state offers coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Maine plans to merge individual and small group coverage markets into a single, pooled...

