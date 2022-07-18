Aiming to help small businesses, Maine will merge public health insurance markets

Q: Central Maine Power has been operating in Maine since 1899 — more than 120 years. How has the electric utility changed in that time?. Joe Purington: CMP presently serves nearly 650,000 residential and business customers across 11,000 square miles and 14 Maine counties. Our primary responsibility is to deliver safe, reliable power to our customers to support their manufacturing and business technology needs as well as their need to be able to work from anywhere at any time. In the 1890’s, the model was a decentralized group of generators producing power locally for towns to power trollies and streetlights. Today CMP’s nearly 3,000 miles of transmission line are a vital part of the New England regional grid. There are another 23,000 miles of distribution lines — those that run along the roads— as well as 200 substations. CMP employs 940 Mainers throughout the state.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO