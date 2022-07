Twitter has sued Elon Musk for walking away from his plans to purchase the company and it’s hard to see how Musk gets out of this unscathed. Twitter’s deal lawyers negotiated a pretty ironclad agreement, Musk’s complaints fail basic logic, and Delaware law is roundly against him. But other than that, he’s doing great! We also talk about the value of impeaching Supreme Court justices for lying during the confirmation process — even if there’s no hope of removal — and we chat about the value of a good video deposition angle.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO