ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Get a Lifetime of Web Hosting for Less Than $50

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a website is essential for businesses in today's digital world. But not only is building a website often time-consuming and difficult, it also gets to be very expensive. Between paying a web designer and developer and web hosting fees, keeping your website going can feel like an overwhelming investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTFH4_0gjgZNOS00
DoRoyal

That's why it's crucial to find high-quality web hosting at an affordable price, and DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting meets the bill.

DoRoyal says it has provided world-class website hosting services for more than a decade and you can pay just once to have all of your hosting needs covered for life. DoRoyal can migrate your existing website over free of charge (provided they use cPanel), or help you create a beautiful site from scratch.

With cPanel, you'll be able to easily create and manage email accounts, change which version of PHP your site is using, manage all of your website files and databases, and more. It also uses Softaculous Script Installer to help you easily install, update, and manage more than 300 free web apps and scripts (like WordPress) so you don't need a high-tech education to build your site. DoRoyal supports WordPress, Joomla, OpenCart, WHMCS, MyBB, phpBB, MediaWiki, and more, as well as most modern programming languages and databases.

DoRoyal hosting offers 99.9 percent uptime and offers a guarantee that you'll receive an account credit if for some reason your site does ever drop, the company says. You'll also get support for unlimited websites, unlimited subdomains, unlimited email accounts, and 3GB of disk space and 100GB of monthly bandwidth.

Find out why DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting has earned 4.2/5 stars from Trustpilot. Right now, you can get it for a one-time payment of $49, a fraction of the $300 typical hosting price.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Streamline Your Design Flow with This Massive Icon Library

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. There are so many products out there boasting the same features, claiming to...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Amazon Continues Its Push Into Healthcare With $3.9 Billion Move

Amazon is your bookstore, your last-minute phone charger provider — and now, it's one step closer to also being your doctor. The retail conglomerate will purchase One Medical, which provides in-person and virtual clinic services for $18 a share, CNBC reported Thursday. That values the healthcare company at about...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Hosting#Mediawiki#Trustpilot#Cpanel#Doroyal Eternal#Php#Wordpress#Opencart#Whmcs
Entrepreneur

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
ADVOCACY
Entrepreneur

Your Employees Want Purpose — Not Ping Pong Tables. Here's How to Thrive Through the Great Resignation.

In 2008, two guys who rented a space in a Brooklyn warehouse would later go on to form WeWork, which after a $150 million investment in 2021, is now at the forefront of shared office models globally. Their open workspaces, including top-of-the-line productivity design features, cafes and hammock chairs, have inspired tech startups, law firms and investment banks alike.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Cooking Up Content: New Opportunities Emerge for Early Professionals

Social media content creators are revolutionizing the traditional approach to work. As the workforce shifts from physical to digital, content creation introduces a new era of opportunity for young professionals. Early job seekers are no longer confined to the physical and financial limitations of hourly employment. With increased access to technology and the rapid growth of social networks, anyone can build a digital business and earn an income as a creator online.
JOBS
Entrepreneur

Completing a Puzzle Could Win You $1,000,000

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. There are many ways to grow your wealth legally and safely but sometimes...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Entrepreneur

Take Calls Hands-Free with This Phone Mount

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We've all been there, especially in the remote working world. You head out...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

She's Resolved Disputes at Google and Facebook. Now, This Mediation Expert Reveals the Power Move That Will Give You Control in Any Situation — and Help You Get What You Want.

"Human beings in our society can't even talk to each other anymore," expert mediator and negotiator Hesha Abrams tells Entrepreneur. "People think, 'If you think or believe differently than me, well, you're just an idiot, and I will try to explain away, argue away, shout away your ignorance.' Which doesn't work. It's so foolish, and it's literally destroying our society."
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play

Customer relationship management software giant Salesforce (NASDAQ: CRM) shares fallen (-31%) in 2022. Salesforce is the largest enterprise customer relationship software (CRM) company in the world through acquisitions including Slack, Mulesoft, and Tableau. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with inflationary and supply chain pressures, hybrid office, digital transformation and cloud migration are robust tailwinds for years to come. The Company is still growing revenues at 24% while bolstering its remaining performance obligation (RPOs) to $42 billion in fiscal Q1 2023. The Company has survived through recessions, bear markets, financial meltdowns, and global pandemics. Management claims to not have seen any material impacts from the weakening economic data as the demand environment remains strong. However, Salesforce did lower both its top and bottom lines guidance moving forward although margins were raised to 20.4% from 20%. The Company has resiliently survived every crisis in the last quarter century and has continued to grow revenues for 72 consecutive quarters. Prudent investors with a long-term horizon looking for exposure in the world's #1 CRM company can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Salesforce.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Most Traders Lose Money — Mindfulness Can Help Change That

On any given day, if you head on FinTwit (short for Financial Twitter, a community that primarily uses the social network to discuss financial markets, the state of the economy, investing, etc.) you might see different trending topics — meme stocks or cryptos shooting 1000s of percent, rants about the central bank's shameless printing of money and traders' outlandish price predictions … but you'll rarely see traders discuss trading psychology.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Questions to Answer Before Investing More Into Your Marketing Budget

It's tempting to sink large amounts of money into your marketing budget when sales lag or the economy drags and revenues drop. However, you may be throwing your money away. Before you jump on that new marketing fad or sign the pricey contract with the trendy boutique agency, take a few days to formulate crystal-clear answers to each of the following three questions.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

How Better Inventory Management Can Improve Your Finances

One of the best ways to improve your company's finances is to practice better inventory management. Inventory management is a crucial part of your operational approach. How you choose to implement and maintain this strategy can have a lasting effect on your business's efficiency and profitability. What does this relationship...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits

A stock's beta helps investors understand its volatility relative to the market. We often hear the word beta in the context of "beta test". It's a way of testing something (e.g. a software program) in a real-world situation to iron out any glitches before rolling it out to the public.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Unify Sales and Marketing Teams for Demand Generation

The internet forever changed how we buy and sell things — both in the B2C and B2B markets. The influx of options and available information created a customer base that was more informed than ever and granted them the power to take purchasing into their own hands. As our digital world has accelerated, these changes have become more pronounced and have effectively turned the traditional, linear buyer journey on its head.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Easy Ways to Continuously Improve Your Business

They say all businesses are either growing or dying. There isn't an in-between. We are either improving or degrading at all times. This view is popular but a bit flawed. The truth is that we are always ebbing and flowing. Up isn't a straight line. Down isn't a perfect spiral of destruction. This makes it harder to know if you are improving. If today was great, but last week was terrible, are you growing or dying?
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Most Franchisors Fail to Scale Because They Don't Realize This

Franchising is having a moment. During the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, the franchise business model has proven attractive. It is a less capital-intensive and more diverse way to scale a business concept. As a result, the U.S. and Canada are currently seeing a massive spike in new franchise systems.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy