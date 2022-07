RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday afternoon, the Petersburg Department responded to a tweet posted Monday about the status of its engines and equipment. The post read that the department is down to just three working fire engines to service the city. Fire Chief Tina Watkins, however, said that the information was false and came from a social media account that is not officially associated with the city or the fire department.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO