The news of Tesla selling 75% of its Bitcoin holdings may have left a negative imprint on the crypto market at the time, but not everyone was saddened by the news. One such person is well-known crypto entrepreneur and enthusiast Justin Sun, who stated that the exit of Elon Musk's electrocar company from Bitcoin is great news for cryptocurrency, and the market should no longer concern itself with Tesla.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO