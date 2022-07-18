ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o Award Scholarships To 40 Finalists Of The NAACP’s ACT-SO Competition

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 4 days ago
Lancôme is proud to announce this year’s winners of its Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, who received their grants during the NAACP’s ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies during its annual National Convention today. Lancôme and Lupita Nyong‘o announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to...

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

