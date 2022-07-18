Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o Award Scholarships To 40 Finalists Of The NAACP’s ACT-SO Competition
Lancôme is proud to announce this year’s winners of its Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, who received their grants during the NAACP’s ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies during its annual National Convention today. Lancôme and Lupita Nyong‘o announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to...www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0