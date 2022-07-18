ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By Joseph Choi
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3etI_0gjgLTno00
Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss… Read More

(The Hill) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), where he is the director, had “the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run on 6th Street Viaduct: LAPD

A driver has been charged after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the 6th Street Viaduct Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver, who has not been identified, was “conducting burnouts” on the new bridge at about 10:20 p.m. when he “lost control and collided with a 2021 Nissan […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement, the foreign ministry said. read more.
POLITICS
KTLA

Upland man arrested for molesting girl: Police

An Upland man has been arrested after a person he sexually molested for years reported his crimes, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Albert Trujillo, 55, was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said in a news release. He had been under investigation since March, when a female victim […]
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

2 teens found shot to death in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures,...
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

These are 7 of the largest earthquakes in California history

Editor’s note: This post was updated to include the 1992 Landers earthquake. Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy