The Summit League is not waiting by the sidelines to attack its next round of media rights discussions. The conference announced Tuesday morning that it has brought on Collegiate Sports Management Group to help formulate its media rights strategy under new commissioner Josh Fenton. This move comes less than a month after the Big Ten shook up the college sports landscape with the addition of USC and UCLA. Now in position to cash in on a major new television contract, the Big Ten could be looking at a deal that brings in north of $1 billion a year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO