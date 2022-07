High school and college athletes who play football or men’s basketball have an average On3 NIL Valuation of more than $28,000, based on an analysis of the NIL market value of nearly 12,000 athletes who are in the On3 database. The more than 6,300 college athletes examined have an average On3 NIL Valuation of $35,354, compared to an average of $19,531 among more than 5,300 high school athletes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO