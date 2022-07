Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, and Josef Newgarden sent a message on Friday that Team Penske has every intention of winning Saturday’s 250-lap race at Iowa Speedway. Newgarden was among the fastest in the 26-car field for most of the 90-minute session — the only practice on the schedule for the doubleheader — and he was usurped by Power, who set the bar with a 173.285mph lap in his No. 12 Chevy and remained at the top for the duration. McLaughlin followed Power moments later with a best lap of 173.083mph that was good enough for third; Newgarden’s quick lap of 171.557mph set on his fourth tour stood strong and was still good for seventh at the checkered flag.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO