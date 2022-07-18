ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Children receive Christmas joy in July with midsummer toy donation drive

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far this summer the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has counted a total of 73.7 million salmon, shattering the previous record of 67.7 million set last year. The current salmon harvest for Bristol Bay this summer stands at 56.4...

alaskasnewssource.com

Restoration project brings wood bison back to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By the early 1900s, native wood bison had disappeared from Alaska, with only a few hundred remaining in Canada. Biologists are working on changing the future of wood bison, and the latest phase of a restoration project is aiming to bring the species back to Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral farmers battle inflation, hay shortages

Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Flipping for sockeyes on the Kenai River

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Anglers from around the world come to the Kenai River for the giant kings and the huge sockeye runs. For this fishing report, Alaska’s News Source hit the Kenai River right before the late sockeye salmon run started and it didn’t disappoint. The fish...
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man dies fighting fire in the lower 48

Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety Board the Bell UH1B helicopter piloted by Douglas Ritchie, of Wasilla, had a normal liftoff June 26 from the airport in Clear. The preliminary report did not provide a probable cause for the accident, which will come later. Man charged in Centennial Park...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage, AK
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Alaska Society
alaskasnewssource.com

Little heat found in Clear Fire; no evacuation notices still in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are no longer any evacuation notices for residents living near the Clear Fire, according to the Denali Borough evacuation map. Firefighters located very little heat in the Clear Fire using infrared detection on Wednesday, according to a release from Alaska Wildland Fire Information. The Clear Fire was started by lightning on June 21 and has burned 72,157 acres. The fire is 61% contained according to the most recent update from Incident Commander Mark Goeller with the Northern Rockies Team 1. There are 517 personnel working the Clear Fire.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaskan Carrs-Safeway grocery stores were closed briefly Wednesday morning due to a system update delay. According to Safeway Public Affairs Manager Tairsa Worman, all store locations have reopened following the closures. “A system update performed last night caused some technical delays that required temporarily closing...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fish and Game closes part of the Upper Cook Inlet to gillnet fishing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed all set gillnet fishing in the Kenai, Kasilof, and East Forelands sections of Upper Cook Inlet after low counts of large king salmon passages. This is the third year in a row that the department has closed this...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska’s Denali National Park gets 1st woman superintendent

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Brooke Merrell has been named superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The National Park Service says she is the first woman in that role in the 105-year history of the park. Merrell has been acting superintendent for the past nine months. The agency...
ALASKA STATE
lakechelanmirror.com

North to Alaska (again)

ABOVE: Terri Mclain with her 121-pound halibut. BELOW: The marina at Sportsman’s Cove Lodge. Courtesy John Kruse.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Search ongoing for man missing in Lake Iliamna

LAKE ILIAMNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man went missing after boating across Lake Iliamna on Sunday. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, two men left Iguigig on a skiff headed for Newhalen across Lake Iliamna. Troopers wrote that they were notified the two men had left at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, and later notified at 10:15 p.m. that the men had not arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
alaskasnewssource.com

Drier and warmer conditions return to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still falling across Southcentral Alaska, making this the 11th straight day for rainfall in the region. This wet stretch of weather has propelled July to the wettest in more than 20 years. While rain is still with us this morning, drier weather and peeks of sunshine will return to the region into the evening hours. This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend across the region, with many areas seeing partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
alaskasnewssource.com

Regional Little League softball tournaments feature 2 Alaskan teams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Nunaka Valley Little League softball team in the Juniors division and the Palmer Little League softball team in the Majors division are both playing in regional tournaments Outside after winning state titles in their divisions. This is the first time ever that a team from...
PALMER, AK
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Adult wolf, 5 pups spotted together on Oregon trail camera

A wildlife trail camera in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management area caught an image of a wolf and five wolf pups roaming earlier this month. That’s part of the reason the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is now designating a new Area of Known Wolf Activity (AKWA) for that area in Klamath and Deschutes counties.
OREGON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Two Little League Teams headed to National Tourneys

According to a community alert, officers responded to 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park Campground. “A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming.”
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The search was changed from “active” to “reactive,” meaning that a search could be launched again if officials receive new information or evidence, the statement said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska governor to sign tribal recognition bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to sign legislation to formally recognize tribes in the state. The Alaska Federation of Natives announced the bill signing would take place on Thursday. The timing was confirmed by a Dunleavy spokesperson. Supporters of the bill have called it an overdue step that would create opportunities for the state and tribes to work together.
ALASKA STATE
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
NEWPORT, OR
kinyradio.com

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., other agencies struggling to find workers

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies are struggling to hire and retain employees. According to a report in the Alaska Beacon, the vacancies are slowing services, canceling ferries and could strain the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. The top employees of...
JUNEAU, AK

