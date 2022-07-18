ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Mixed fortunes for Gibbs at New Hampshire

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Gibbs Racing experienced both sides of the racing fate coin on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On a positive note, Gibbs was indeed celebrating with Christopher Bell. Bell notched his second career NASCAR Cup Series win in the Ambetter 301, potentially earning him his second consecutive playoff berth. Bell...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Sponsorship News

Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing are in danger of not extending Kyle Busch as they continue to search for a new sponsor. Per Dustin Long of NBC Sports, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said they are working on "contingency plans" while struggling to locate a new sponsor for Busch, whose contract expires at the end of the year.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson out at JR Motorsports after 2022?

Noah Gragson has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for JR Motorsports. However, his time there may be coming to an end. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a platform for young drivers to develop their craft in hopes of making it to the Cup Series, and Noah Gragson’s tenure in it has been a productive one.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA. This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. NAPA is obviously thrilled about...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
FanSided

NASCAR: Will fans quit watching over recent announcement?

NASCAR officially announced their plans to run a street course race in downtown Chicago, leaving fans with mixed responses. From iRacing to reality: NASCAR will officially contest a street course race in downtown Chicago. Earlier this week, the sport held a press conference in the Windy City with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CEO Steve Phelps, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace to talk in-depth about the 2023 event.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Charlotte

NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M

This luxurious Mooresville home with equestrian facilities could be yours for $15,995,000. Why it matters: If the property gets anywhere near asking price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale on record for the greater Charlotte area. It’s nearly double the asking price of Grand Lac Chateau, 2020’s most expensive listing at $8 million. The […] The post NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Race Suspension News

NASCAR's latest punishment decision has many loyal fans questioning its disciplinary consistency. NASCAR issued four-race suspensions to driver Austin Cindric's crew chief Jeremy Bullins, as well as crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray for a lost wheel during last weekend's event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cindric, who drives...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Chase Elliott
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch reveals possible retirement season

Kurt Busch admitted that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season may be his last, though he still has plenty of time to make up his mind. Kurt Busch is in his first season behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota after signing with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, which joined the NASCAR Cup Series with the #23 Toyota for Bubba Wallace last season. They expanded to two cars for their second year in the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Ryan Blaney to take break from NASCAR playoff race at familial SRX

Ryan Blaney comes from a family of race car drivers. And he learned from a young age that the sport of racing, like all sports, isn't always fair. But the possibility of missing the playoffs when, statistically, he's having one of the best years of his career? That might be difficult to stomach.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Christopher Bell Makes Revealing Remarks About Bubba Wallace and Pit Crew Swap: ‘I Don’t Try to Bring Attention to Myself, but My Pit Road Issues Have Been Just as Bad as Him’

Christopher Bell appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week, where he talked about his win and made some revealing comments about Bubba Wallace and their swap of pit crew members. The post Christopher Bell Makes Revealing Remarks About Bubba Wallace and Pit Crew Swap: ‘I Don’t Try to Bring Attention to Myself, but My Pit Road Issues Have Been Just as Bad as Him’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway

While all of motorsports ponders NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement that next year’s Cup Series schedule will include a street race in Chicago, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series will race this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Sunday will mark the Cup Series’ only visit this season to Pocono,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans

NASCAR sent a confusing message to the teams this week and failed to address a serious problem that could end up killing fans. The post NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Old Photo Of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Going Viral Today

Everyone knows Dale Earnhardt Jr from his career behind the wheel of a race car. However, before he was able to get behind the wheel in NASCAR, he worked for his father's dealership as a mechanic. Learning a thing or two about what it takes to keep the car ticking was likely invaluable during his career.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Notable omission from the Iowa entry list

After missing last weekend’s race in Toronto, the #11 Chevrolet is also set to be sidelined for the upcoming doubleheader IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway. For the first time since the 2020 season (pictured), IndyCar is set to return to Iowa Speedway this weekend, and like it did in 2020, the track is scheduled to host a doubleheader.
NEWTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy