Travis Barker has returned to the stage just weeks after being diagnosed with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.In June, the Blink-182 musician was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was put in “intensive treatment” for the condition.But Barker seemed on good form on Wednesday (13 July) as he made a surprise appearance on stage with Machine Gun Kelly at The Forum in Los Angeles.In footage that emerged on social media on Thursday (14 July), Barke appeared shirtless alongside Kelly for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” and Avril Lavigne as she performed her track “Love It When You...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO