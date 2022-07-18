ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Second Spirit Halloween Location Opening In Duluth

By Lauren Wells
 2 days ago
Talk about a spooky surprise: it looks like there is not one but two Spirit Halloween stores calling Duluth home this year. I saw on Facebook recently that a Spirit Halloween store was returning to Duluth but in a brand new location this year. I drove to the scene to make...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘The Trail To Oregon’ Musical Is Coming Back To Duluth

'The Trail To Oregon' is a fun and interactive musical, based on the classic computer game 'The Oregon Trail'. The musical has come back to Duluth. Some elements from the game will be apparent, but in this parody rendition, it can be seen as a raunchy comedic musical. The show was put on back in 2019 by a group of UMD college students.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Superior, Cable, Hayward

Superior, WI- The Superior Public Library is hosting two award-winning poets this month. Jan Chronister and Peggy Trojan are Wisconsin natives who became friends at a workshop in Iron River 12 years ago. Now they have authored 10 poetry books and have both been awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association. They write about the North woods but also their lives through all the ups and downs. The free event will be held July 28, at 2 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sign Up Now For”Cause For The Paws 5K” In Superior

The Cause For The Paws is open to the public to sign up and raise money for and benefits the Humane Society of Douglas County. Registration for the Run/Walk will start at 8 am on September 17, and then the race will start at 9 am; you can also sign up online. The run/walk starts on the Osaugie Trail in Superior near the entrance to Barker’s Island. It continues on the Osaugie Trail to the back of the East 2nd Street McDonald’s, where you turn around and return to the starting point.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

THC Edible Business In Duluth Seeing Major Uptick In Sales

Business owners who sell THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) edibles and drinks have seen a huge surge in purchases since the law was changed in Minnesota on July 1. For the average consumer, the legal ratio's before and after can be somewhat confusing but for Craig Sutherland, co-owner of Sutherland CBD they are rules and guidelines he has had to follow and stay on top of for years.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘Dirty Dancing’ Coming to The Big Screen in Duluth for 35th Anniversary

Johnny and Baby are returning to the big screen in Duluth as 'Dirty Dancing' celebrates its 35th anniversary. Released in the summer of 1987, 'Dirty Dancing' starred Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey as the vacationing Frances "Baby" Houseman, the movie not only went on to become a classic, but it came with one of the most iconic soundtracks in movie history which included several hits, including the banger '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and that won an OSCAR for Best Original Song. And of course, it had the iconic line, "Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner".
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Special Task Force Held Another Meeting To Discuss Ways To Revitalize Downtown Duluth

A 14-member Downtown Task Force that was announced back in March by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson met for the fourth time to discuss a variety of topics to help revitalize downtown Duluth. Some of the topics discussed were establishing a type of neighborhood watch program, having better prosecution of petty crimes, and funding public art projects along with promoting public safety.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Guardian Angels of West Duluth Brings in Donations

DULUTH, Minn.– The Guardian Angels of West Duluth organization held a Fill a Tent event over at Memorial Park. With a tent set up in the grass, they spent the day bringing in donations to help make the lives of those who are living on the street easier. They collected bug spray, water, tents, hygiene products, and other necessities.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Reader Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Free Matinee Movies At West Theatre

One of my favorite places to go see a movie is at the West Theatre. It just reminds of simpler times and it's a blast from the past. Growing up, my dad would spend most of the days at that theatre. Unfortunately, it was closed by the time I was growing up. However, my dad shared his love of movies with me and we would go see one every weekend. When the West Theatre opened back up, it is now our go-to for some father-son bonding time.
DULUTH, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

