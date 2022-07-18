ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for July 18, 2022

By Marshel Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with...

susanvillestuff.com

