The fire that damaged the Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel and temporarily shut it down in April has been ruled an accident. The blaze was caused by a flammable varnish which had recently been applied to the deck and was combustible. Authorities say there is no evidence of arson. The fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola. Fortunately no one was injured and crew members were not on site at the time.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO