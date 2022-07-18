ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

