A plane crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon ended with four people dead. Just after noon on Sunday, the two planes, both single-engine, collided in midair above the North Las Vegas airport and crashed on or near the runway. Fox-5 News reported that one plane landed upside-down on the runway and the other near a North Las Vegas airport fence. The one near the fence was on fire.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO