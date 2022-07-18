Navigating high car costs: Where to find one and ways to save

We sometimes like to ask the question, how bad a car can be before you decide it’s not worth saving? Of course, it also depends on the car’s significance as not all vehicles are equally sought-after. With that said, the YouTube channel AMMO NYC, dedicated to car detailing and car detailing products, has stumbled across a fifth-generation Mercury Montclair that has been sitting in a garage for 26 years. Needless to say, the car was in rough shape and was a “mouse haven”, by the looks of it. The video showcases, perfectly, everything it took to get the old sedan to shine like it used to, but will its big V-8 start?

