Indianapolis, IN

'Good Samaritan' shoots and kills gunman who opened fire at Indiana mall, killing 3

By Scott Stump
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are hailing a "good Samaritan" who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a food court at a mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday, killing three people and wounding others. The gunman, who was carrying a rifle, killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park...

WTF!!!
2d ago

I figured this would have happened a lot sooner, With all the shootings been going on grocery stores malls ECT. I've been concealed carrying over 20 years, And I hope the day never comes that I have to use Deadly force To protect myself or those around me like this young man was faced with.

14
Bella Marie
1d ago

Hey Biden, it just goes to show that a good law abiding citizen carrying a gun can do more to prevent people from getting shot than your gun law that you signed into law.

4
Paula
1d ago

The good guy with the gun stopped him from killing more innocent people. I wonder what they are going to find on the laptop that was found in his oven on high heat with a can of butane… 🤔

4
 

International Business Times

Armed Bystander Credited With Preventing More Deaths In Indiana Shooting

The gunman who killed three people in a shopping mall near Indianapolis would likely have taken many more lives if not for the "heroic" actions of an armed bystander who shot the suspect dead and stopped the attack, police said on Monday. Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was lawfully carrying a...
GREENWOOD, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
AFP

US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial

A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Newsweek

Good Samaritan Guns Down Neighbor Who Was Shooting His Own Mother: Police

Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Rare in US for an active shooter to be stopped by bystander

A bystander’s decision to shoot a man who opened fire at an Indiana mall was a rare occurrence of someone stepping in to try to prevent multiple casualties before police could arrive. Police on Monday praised the quick actions of 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, an armed shopper who killed 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman after Sapirman killed three people and wounded two others at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood. “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” police Chief Jim Ison said Monday, repeatedly calling Dicken a “good Samaritan” and his response “heroic.” It isn’t common for mass shootings to be stopped in such fashion. From 2000 to 2021, fewer than 3% of 433 active attacks in the U.S. ended with a civilian firing back, according to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University. The researchers define the attacks as one or more people targeting multiple people.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
The Independent

How was Robert Crimo able to legally buy guns after he threatened to kill his family?

Questions are mounting around how the suspected gunman who murdered seven and wounded dozens more parade-goers at a July 4 celebration in Illinois was able to legally purchase a trove of firearms despite threatening to kill his own family.Robert Crimo was approved for a state firearm permit – an FOID (Firearm Owner’s Identification) card – in January 2020, just four months after Highland Park police were called to his home because he said he was going to “kill everyone” inside with a “collection of knives”.Over the next two years, he then passed four federal background checks, enabling him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX

