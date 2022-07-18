ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
marthastewart.com

A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"

While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Sheinelle Jones
Person
Jennifer Lopez
bravotv.com

Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Celebrate Teddy’s Baptism By “Welcoming” a Couple New Family Members

The Vanderpump Rules boss and her daughter mark a big rite of passage for Pandora’s son. Recently, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo celebrated a glorious family milestone. The Vandepump Rules daughter and her husband Jason Sabo recently baptized their son, Teddy, along with Lisa Vanderpump and other family members in attendance. The christening ceremony also served as a welcoming of Teddy’s godparents into the family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Armie Hammer Spotted for First Time Since Returning to L.A. with Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer has been spotted for the first time since returning to Los Angeles from the Cayman Islands alongside estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children. In a photo taken Monday, the Call Me by Your Name actor wears brown flip-flops, a blue graphic T-shirt and gray pants rolled up to a mid-calf length. Holding a mask in one hand and a drink in the other, 35-year-old Hammer also has a pair of sunglasses hanging from the neckline of his shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
AOL Corp

Donna Mills wants to revive career at 81: 'I'm not done yet'

At age 81, actress Donna Mills wants Hollywood to know she's not going anywhere. The iconic star, who played the glamorous, scene-stealing Abby in Knots Landing, hopes her part in Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated film, Nope, makes that clear. "I want to look to the future," she tells The Daily Beast...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez shares details on her Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, 1st photos of them as husband and wife

Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. After court documents obtained by TODAY confirmed that the couple obtained a wedding license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16, Lopez revealed the romantic news in a statement which was provided by her representative to TODAY. Her message was also shared through her fan site as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

The history of John Mayer and Andy Cohen's friendship, in their own words

Andy Cohen and John Mayer have one of Hollywoods most unlikely friendships — their words, not ours. “John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s--t on late-night TV,” Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly in 2015.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy