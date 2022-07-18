ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqij0_0gjg5aQC00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella contamination

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YftGv_0gjg5aQC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4tf7_0gjg5aQC00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
KARK 4 News

Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Chaos at the Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart lands a pharmacist in jail. The Walmart Supercenter in West Helena Arkansas is almost always bustling with folks buying essentials or having prescriptions filled. Thursday, however, one customer got an unexpected and frightening response from a longtime, well-known pharmacist when she came to pick […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodsafety#Food Contamination#Salmonella#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
KARK 4 News

Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child. According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected. The Benton...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

ASP investigating inmate death at East Arkansas Regional Unit

MARIANNA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at the East Arkansas Regional Unit Wednesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was transported to a hospital in Forrest City where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m. following an incident at the unit.
FORREST CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
KARK 4 News

Police: Man says he was shot while playing basketball in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man told them that he was struck by gunfire while playing basketball Tuesday night. According to a Little Rock Police Department police report, officers responded to a local hospital just before 8:15 p.m. after learning that the victim was dropped off there. After arriving, officers said that the victim told them that he was playing basketball in the 5100 block of Mabelvale Pike when shots rang out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Fire crews battle Wednesday blaze in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Russellville fire crews battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Arkansas Avenue. According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. in the equipment area of the Russellville City Corporation maintenance building. This comes during a week of record-breaking heat, with an...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

Bank of America changing Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The downtown Little Rock business landscape is changing in October. Bank of America will move from its current West Capitol Avenue address to a Rodney Parham Road location in October. The bank had been at the 200 W. Capitol address, Bank of America Plaza, for more than 20 years. With the move, the bank’s Business, Commercial and Private banking divisions will share space with its Merrill employees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy