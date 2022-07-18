ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By Joseph Choi
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lcy9a_0gjg5Ybc00
Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss… Read More

(The Hill) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), where he is the director, had “the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
KARK 4 News

Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Chaos at the Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart lands a pharmacist in jail. The Walmart Supercenter in West Helena Arkansas is almost always bustling with folks buying essentials or having prescriptions filled. Thursday, however, one customer got an unexpected and frightening response from a longtime, well-known pharmacist when she came to pick […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement, the foreign ministry said. read more.
POLITICS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy