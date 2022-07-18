ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgkQo_0gjg5SJG00

( The Hill ) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico . “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

Pennsylvania pharmacists can now vaccinate young children for COVID, flu

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

BA.5 variant’s spread sparks concerns about contagiousness, hospitalizations

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement, the foreign ministry said. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
WETM 18 News

1 arrested following heavy police presence at Troy Motel

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — One woman has been arrested following a large police presence at the Troy Motel in Troy Friday afternoon. According to an affidavit provided by the district magistrate’s office, Lisa M. Winebarger, 55, was arrested on drug manufacture and delivery charges. Police had set up an operation where they purchased a controlled […]
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for violent Elmira southside burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy